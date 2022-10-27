Strege, Leona M. Age 91 of Necedah

Leona M. Strege, age 91, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI.

A Memorial Service for Leona will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







