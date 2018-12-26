Streetwise: Walgreens, Capital Credit Union open new locations in downtown Green Bay
Capital Credit Union has completed its move to a new location on North Washington. Walgreens opened a Community Pharmacy specialty location on East Walnut.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
