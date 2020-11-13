Streetwise: Daly Drug unveils new website; Cultural Center opens at new home; chamber hosts Charity Drive
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Check out the latest business news in the Wisconsin Rapids area.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Lawsuit on behalf of Trump seeks to exclude votes from Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM
The lawsuit alleges without evidence that absentee voting is fraught with widespread fraud.
-
Wisconsin reports record 7,497 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths as the seven-day case...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM
The seven-day average positivity rate hit a new high of 36.4% Thursday.
-
As COVID-19 surges and health care system stretches to limit, college students told to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM
Cases are on the rise on many campuses and in many communities where students will return home in one week.
-
Here's how Wisconsin certifies votes for final election results -- and how to verify that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Some voters are concerned that their November vote hasn't shown up as received or counted, but the process of certifying the election takes time.
-
Online archeological group deciphers arrowheads, artifacts found regularly in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM
The Wisconsin Archeological Artifacts Facebook group has nearly 3,000 members, including Natives and non-Natives, who share a passion for history in Wisconsin and their work has led to some recent preservation efforts. […]
-
Sen. Baldwin calls on Republicans to step aside for President-Elect Biden
by Raymond Neupert on November 13, 2020 at 6:16 AM
Senator Tammy Baldwin says Republicans need to stop their efforts to cast doubt on the election and get behind President Elect Joe Biden. The fact that the Trump Administration is withholding access to funds and the mechanics of smooth […]
-
'A total legend': Wisconsin man's response to 1963 newspaper question about woman...
by Stevens Point Journal on November 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM
In a 1963 Minneapolis Tribune article, Vern Hause of Stevens Point was asked if a woman would be a good president. His response has gone viral.
-
Juneau County has 69 New Cases of COIV19 within 2 Day Span
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM
-
Victim Med-Flighted after Being Stabbed in Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.