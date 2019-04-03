Streetwise: Children's Museum moving from downtown to Bay Beach
The Children's Museum of Green Bay will move out near Bay Beach in May. The move means space for new exhibits and proximity to family-friendly activities.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
