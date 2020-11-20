Stratton Jr., Montey Age 34 of Necedah

Montey R. Stratton Jr. age 34 of Necedah, WI. died on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 in Madison, WI. Montey was the son of Montey Stratton Sr. and Cynthia (Oens) Stratton and was born on December 4th, 1985 in Colorado Springs, CO. Montey graduated from Necedah High School in 2004.

Montey was a history fanatic, he loved learning about history, reading and socializing with everyone. He enjoyed being around people. He enjoyed cooking and loved animals. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his grandpa.

Montey is survived by his mother Cynthia of Necedah, father, Montey Sr. of Holiday, FL, his grandmothers, Judy Oens of Necedah and Coreen Stratton of Arkdale and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Dustin Stratton, Grandfather Jerome Oens and Grandfather Gene Stratton.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00am at Strongs Prairie Cemetery in Arkdale. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering at the Strongs Prairie Cemetery from 10:00 until the time of service. Pastor James Christensen presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

