Strange lights in the sky? Green Bay woman shares her experience as Congress hears UFO testimony.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM
Wisconsin Republicans seek inroads with young voters ahead of first 2024 presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM
College voters catapulted Democrats to victory in recent must-win statewide elections. Wisconsin Republicans want to prevent it from happening again in 2024.
Here's what Farmers' Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM
The almanac's formula predicts lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest regions in 2024.
Support for a bill to let 14-year-olds serve alcohol in Wisconsin isn't bubbling up....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A bill to allow teens as young as 14 to serve alcohol has gotten attention outside of Wisconsin, but the proposal hasn't gotten a hearing yet.
UW curator handles tours, teaching, events, exhibitions. But she's happiest working with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM
UW-Madison awarded the museum's associate director and curator of osteology a 2023 Academic Staff Excellence Award for her commitment to the museum.
'The life you live is meaningful': StoryCorps to capture the lives of Green Bay-area...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM
StoryCorps Mobile Tour selected Green Bay as one of its 10 cities for the year. It's collecting stories for a larger oral history project.
Wisconsin teacher could face more than 600 years for sexually assaulting student
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM
A Monroe County teacher could face more than 600 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student at a parochial school when the student was 14.
Door County man sent to mental health facility in plea deal on supper club arson, stalking
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2023 at 12:19 AM
As part of the plea, he was found guilty but not guilty because of mental disease or defect in the fire that severely damaged Mr. G's in Jacksonport.
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $1 billion for child care, workforce despite Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM
Republicans already rejected Gov. Evers' proposals and are likely to do so again, but the Democratic governor is hopeful this time will be different.
