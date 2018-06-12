Story Update: Couple Arrested In Jackson County Tied To Necedah Burglary
On June 2nd Juneau County authorities received a call from a victim stating his Necedah business had been burglarized. The theft victim told authorities he was missing a large boat & trailer and over $1,400 that were located in a lock box underneath the front counter. Another victim from the property theft said he was missing a green remote control drone. Authorities entered the stolen properties into the National Crime Information Center database. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office then received a call from Jackson Counties Sheriff’s Office stating they had located the boat. As reported earlier in the week on WRJC news Thomas Budasz and Jennifer Keller, of Illinois had been arrested during a traffic stop in Jackson County. They were arrested after authorities found a safe (lockbox), bags of money, and burglary tools. The 37 year old Budasz and the 30 year old Keller had the stolen boat. The boat was returned to the original owner. Budasz and Keller are facing multiple charges in Juneau County including Burglary of a Building, Theft – Moveable Property, and Criminal Damage to Property. They are currently being held in Jackson County Jail. Here is the original story:
Discovery Of Burglary Tools And Bags Of Money Leads To Couple’s Arrest
A Monday court appearance in Jackson County is scheduled for an Illinois couple accused of committing a string of crimes. Thomas Budasz and Jennifer Keller were arrested during a traffic stop last Saturday. The Wisconsin State Patrol found a safe, bags of money, burglary tools, purses and wallets in their vehicle. While handcuffed, the two managed to escape and run across Interstate 94, but they were quickly captured. A six-year-old special needs child was turned over to the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services.
