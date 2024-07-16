Storms with likely tornadoes slap the Chicago area, killing 1 and cutting power

Storms with reports of tornadoes blew through Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, toppled trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people. Authorities say a woman in Indiana died after a tree fell on a home. The National Weather Service…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.