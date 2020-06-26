Storms possible Friday for most of Wisconsin, with chance of severe thunderstorms in southern part of state
Storms will move from the northeast to the southwest Friday, bringing thunder, heavy rains, strong winds, hail and even a chance of isolated tornadoes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Trump, in stop at Green Bay Austin Straubel airport, tells Hannity that Biden 'can't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 2:46 PM
President Donald Trump recorded a session with Fox News host Sean Hannity before visiting Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday.
-
Storms possible Friday for most of Wisconsin, with chance of severe thunderstorms in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2020 at 2:29 PM
Storms will move from the northeast to the southwest Friday, bringing thunder, heavy rains, strong winds, hail and even a chance of isolated tornadoes.
-
Madison woman burned with lighter fluid in potential hate crime, according to police...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM
The woman was stopped at a red light near State Street when she was attacked by what she told police were four white men.
-
Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Nicky VanLaanen of Ashwaubenon High School
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 1:47 PM
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year's top teachers in Brown County.
-
Green Bay police aim for body cameras for officers, more training on use of force
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 1:12 PM
Police Chief Andrew Smith said during a community forum that officers used force on 163 people last year in Green Bay.
-
Fireworks complaints skyrocket in Green Bay as people emerge from isolation with a boom
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM
City police report six times more noise complaints from fireworks than during the same time last year.
-
MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
-
WFBF, WBC to Host Live Grilling Video
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin Beef Council are teaming up to host a live grilling video next week on Facebook.
-
National Jersey Heifer Sale to be Held Online Tonight
on June 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Jersey Marketing Service is preparing for the 2020 National Heifer Sale, which will be held with online bidding capabilities during the evening of June 26.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.