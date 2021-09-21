Storms making their way through parts of Wisconsin, expected to reach Madison around 9 p.m.
A line of storms is approaching south-central Wisconsin, with the strongest ones happening now until 10 p.m. Monday.
'It's all kind of a slap in the face': Residents respond to County Board rejecting nine...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Is what happened for Brown County's citizens drafting committee a product of gerrymandering?
Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Sept. 20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on Sept. 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field
Gableman says he will compel election clerks to comply with election review if necessary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2021 at 1:35 AM
Michael Gableman, an attorney who is overseeing the review as a special counsel, released a six-minute video on Monday defending the review.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19 while on campaign trail for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2021 at 1:34 AM
A spokesman for former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a colon cancer survivor, said she is feeling fine since she tested positive for COVID-19.
Green Bay teacher arrested, accused of 1997 sexual assault, Appleton police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 12:11 AM
A victim recently told Appleton investigators of the "decades-old" sexual assault.
Immigrant essential workers put pressure on Democrats after Senate parliamentarian ruling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled that key reforms related to immigration could not be included in a reconciliation bill.
Gableman says he’ll compel clerks to cooperate with investigation
by Bob Hague on September 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a Republican review of the 2020 presidential election is telling local elections officials that they’d better cooperate “As the officials directly responsible for administering elections, […]
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM
