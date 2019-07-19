Storms bring 90-mph winds, large hail, tornadoes to central and northeastern Wisconsin

A line of damaging severe thunderstorms aimed at northeast and central Wisconsin is bringing tornadoes and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com


