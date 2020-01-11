Storm heading towards Green Bay ahead of playoff game, Taco John's opening in Stevens Point: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
- Packers seek fewer shovelers to clear Lambeau Field after less snow forecast23 mins ago
- Big 2nd Half Leads Mauston to 66-40 Victory over Westfield in Boys Basketball2 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Friday 1/102 hours ago
- Former UW-Oshkosh administrators reach plea deals with prosecutors in misconduct case18 hours ago
- Evers hires ombudsman for Wisconsin National Guard21 hours ago
- Kulp won’t seek reelection in 69th Assembly District21 hours ago
- Report: Wisconsin police don’t consistently report human trafficking21 hours ago
- Local governments submit $1.47 billion in transportation grant requests23 hours ago
- Wisconsin to Host National Outstanding Farmer Competition in ’211 day ago
- PDPF Raises $376,000 During 2018-191 day ago
- Curran Tapped as New WFU Membership Director1 day ago
