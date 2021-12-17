Storm damage from the powerful windstorm that pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening, early Thursday morning
Powerful winds pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning causing storm damage, downing trees and creating power outages
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Storm damage from the powerful windstorm that pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM
Powerful winds pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning causing storm damage, downing trees and creating power outages
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/16
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM
-
Here's the latest on power outages in Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 17, 2021 at 2:22 PM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
-
Wisconsin woman dies saving son from dog attack. Family calls her a 'hero.'
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Heather Pingel of Bowler suffered kidney failure and both of her arms were amputated following the Dec. 8 attack. She died Thursday from her injuries.
-
Preble High School parents, students worry about return to classes after 'hectic,'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2021 at 3:05 AM
Four people have been arrested in connection to threats made against Preble High School this week.
-
Wisconsin weather live updates: Thousands still face power outages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2021 at 2:22 AM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
-
A who's who guide to the Republican review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM
The Republican review of Wisconsin's election is being conducted by those who appear to have already made up their minds.
-
Packers season tickets holders claim all playoff tickets, but secondary markets still an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM
Packers could host three home playoff games this year, although two would be better because it would mean they are the No. 1 seed.
-
How Georgia-Pacific's prior investments in Green Bay cleared the way for $500 million...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The expansion would add another paper machine and converting equipment. It's expected to create 150 new jobs, bringing the workforce up to 1,000.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.