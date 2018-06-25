‘Storm chasers’ looking to make a quick buck off home repairs

Wisconsin residents are being reminded to be on the look out for scam artists posing as contractors in the wake of this month’s severe weather. Often called ‘storm chasers’, these crooks will try to sell you expensive repair work for cash up front, and then leave without doing a proper job. State consumer protection director […]

Source: WRN.com

