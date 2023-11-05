Store worker killed in apparent random shooting in small Iowa town; deputy shoots suspect

A grocery store worker in a small Iowa town was killed in what authorities described as an apparent “act of random violence,” and a deputy later shot the suspected shooter. Monticello Police Chief Britt D. Smith says officers were sent…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.