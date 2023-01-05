Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket

The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake. WISN-TV reports someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It’s the largest Megabucks…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







