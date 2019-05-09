Stopped Barge Traffic Hurting Wisconsin Farmers

Wisconsin farmers have had four or five financially challenging years in a row and Mississippi River flooding is making it worse. It’s too dangerous for barges to travel the river right now and that is delaying the shipping of produce. The delay means farmers don’t get paid and they don’t have the money — in many cases — to buy seeds, fertilizers, chemicals and other supplies they need for planting season. The Wisconsin Farmers Union reports its members are only making about 40 percent of what they earned five years ago and they need the cash for their produce.

