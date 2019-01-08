Stone (Heitman), Stella Irene Age 94 of Wisconsin Dells

Stella Irene (Heitman) Stone, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Davis Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Irene was born on May 22, 1924, in Adams County, Wisconsin to Robert and Hazel (Walker) Heitman.

Before marriage, she worked for a family in Chicago.

Irene married Theodore R. Stone on December 15, 1943, in Wisconsin Dells. Theodore preceded Irene in death on August 4, 1990.

She was a devoted mother and a hard working farm wife, driving tractor when needed or making meals for the threshing crew. She also would spend many hours helping her mother, brother, and sister on the family farm where she grew up.

Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; playing, reading books, picking berries, and taking long walks to visit neighbors. She was an excellent cook, always baking German chocolate cake, angel food cake or lemon pie for family birthdays. Her fried chicken was a favorite. Irene put in a large garden each year and enjoyed the many birds she kept well fed.

Irene was a member of the Twin Valley Snow Drifters snowmobile club and looked forward to the weekly Sunday afternoon rides with family and friends.

Irene always had a smile on her face and a helping hand when needed. She will be missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Hazel Heitman; sisters, Blanche (Adolph) Bork; Mildred Heitman; Lucille (Frederick) Speich; Berneice (Merle) Albee; brothers, Howard (Rose) Heitman, and Leroy Heitman.

Survivors:

Son: Neal (Shirley) Stone

Daughter: Karen (Dennis) Podoll

Grandson: Matthew (Katherine) Stone

Granddaughter: Dr. Sheila (Mark Spong) Stone

Grandson: Michael (Maryam Mohammadi) Podoll

Grandson: Kasey (Megan Baer) Podoll

Great-Grandson: Theodore Stone

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

