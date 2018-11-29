Stolen Rent a Car Tracked to Mauston Location

A Tomah man is being referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for Using a False Name to Rent an Automobile and Failure to Return it. 27 year old Kevin Maun rented the car using a Mauston address and didn’t return the vehicle the next day as scheduled. An employee of the rent a car business went to that address but it appeared unoccupied. The employee gave the Mauston police the GPS coordinates of the vehicle which was at another Mauston address. Police located the vehicle and witnessed a man believed to be Maun flee from the residence, eluding capture. Maun is the subject of many active arrest warrants.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.