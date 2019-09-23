Stolen Golf Cart Leads to Charges Against Nekoosa Woman

A Nekoosa woman is facing charges after stealing a golf cart in the Town of Lyndon. On September 15th authorities were informed of a golf cart being stolen from a Lyndon Camp Ground. A witness said two women came to their house asking for a ride to the Dells. The witness told them they could not offer them a ride at this time. The two women then went next door and stole the golf cart according to the witness. They also claim the two women were intoxicated. One of the women was identified as 26 year old Alannah Roberts. She faces charges of Bail Jumping, Theft, and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





