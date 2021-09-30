Stock the Shelves: Pantries play important role battling hidden hunger during the pandemic
Last year, readers helped provide half a million meals to those in need statewide. This year, the campaign returns. Here’s how you can help.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Stock the Shelves: Pantries play important role battling hidden hunger during the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Last year, readers helped provide half a million meals to those in need statewide. This year, the campaign returns. Here's how you can help.
-
Her ex-husband was accused of a murder-suicide. Her pressure prompted Oconto County to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Authorities concluded a Gillett man killed his estranged fiancee and himself in 2015. The man's ex-wife says evidence was never tested.
-
USS Freedom, the first of the Navy's Marinette-built littoral combat ships, heads to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
The Marinette-built ship's decommissioning ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning in San Diego.
-
What is a 529 college savings account and how do you open one in Wisconsin?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 11:52 PM
Surveys have shown a large share of Americans are not aware of the accounts and what they are used for. Here's what you should know.
-
A Madison company is getting $17 million to update Wisconsin's unemployment system so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 11:37 PM
Flexion Inc., based in Madison, will receive nearly $17 million to replace the aging unemployment system that couldn't handle 2020's demands.
-
Attorney general candidate admits removing old podcasts; missing episodes feature Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 11:27 PM
Republican Attorney General candidate Ryan Owens initially said he didn't know why the podcast episodes were removed from UW-Madison's website.
-
Autopsy set for body of man found near UWGB campus early Tuesday; it will be done...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Discovery of man's lifeless body followed a grass fire at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, Green Bay Police say.
-
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers want superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state appointed,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM
The change would require Wisconsin voters to approve amending the state constitution.
-
Wisconsin second in the nation in the increase in average daily COVID-19 cases in last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM
Although the country is seeing a decline in average daily cases overall, Wisconsin joins 13 other states reporting a net positive change.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.