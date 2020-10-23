Stock the Shelves: Feeding America looks to push state hunger relief system towards healthier foods
In the coming years, food pantries could offer healthier foods in greater proportions than they do now.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
OSHA fines JBS Packerland for failing to implement safety precautions during COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued JBS a fine of $13,494 after inspecting the Green Bay plant.
If you're a voter with disabilities in Wisconsin, here's what you should know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Voters with disabilities have rights, but statistically get left behind. Here's what you should know.
Mauston Senior Kraig Armstrong Voted SportsEngine.com WSN’s Athlete of the Week
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM
President Trump to return to Wisconsin this weekend
by Bob Hague on October 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM
President Donald Trump return to Wisconsin tomorrow with another airport rally. Just a week after a similar event at the airport in Janesville, the president will hold a rally at 7:00 Saturday night at Waukesha County Airport. Doors will open at […]
Town of Lisbon Accident Leads to Med Flight with Serious Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM
Freightliner v G6 Accident Leads to Power Outage Near Wyeville No Serious Injuries...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM
UW-Madison to continue hybrid learning next spring, along with expanded COVID-19 testing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 2:57 PM
UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday that hybrid learning will continue this spring, along with a major expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson files statement of candidacy for 2022 Senate race
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM
It's the Senate seat held by two-term Republican Ron Johnson, who has not announced if he's running for re-election.
