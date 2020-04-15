Stimulus Payment Tracker

The first relief stimulus payments are already being deposited into American’s bank accounts.

(CLICK TO CHECK YOUR PAYMENT HERE)

According to the IRS, eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit of their refund will automatically receive the payment.

People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits, SSDI or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but did not file a return for 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive a payment in the near future.

Those who don’t file a tax return can now enter their bank information on a new IRS website HERE.

Most people will see a $1,200 payment. This comes for Americans making under $75,000 a year. The more money you make, either as a single person or a married couple, the less you will see from the government.

Unless you’ve already filed your 2019 tax return, this will be based on your adjusted gross 2018 income.

Single Americans

$75,000 = $1,200

$80,000 = $950

$85,000 = $700

$90,000 = $450

$95,000 = $200

$99,000+ = $0

Married Couples

$150,000 = $2,400

$160,000 = $1,900

$170,000 = $1,400

$180,000 = $900

$190,000 = $400

$198,000+ = $0

There is also a $500 rebate per child, but that’s not included for higher incomes.

Source: WRJC.com







