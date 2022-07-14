Stilt walking, gravy drinking and a lot of Winnie the Pooh: Here are 10 world records held by Wisconsinites
Wisconsinites recently set several Guinness World Records.
Howard Commons pavilion, amphitheater project fulfills village's desire for community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The 18-year effort to develop a community gathering space in the village has seen high-density housing, senior living and commercial development fill in formerly vacant space.
Howard Commons construction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Howard's plan for a village center took another step forward July 14 when the village marked the start of construction on public improvements that include a pavilion and biergarden space.
Pennsylvania congressman launches internal investigation after Ron Johnson's claims about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's office launched an internal investigation after Sen. Ron Johnson claimed false electors we
Go inside Green Bay's Beatles-themed Airbnb
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A Beatles- and British-themed Airbnb hosts guests visiting Green Bay, Wis.
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin worry about sovereignty after Supreme Court ruling: 'If they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM
The court sided with Oklahoma over crimes on Native American territory, stating 'Indian Country is part of a state, not separate from a state.'
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tony Evers says GOP will investigate 2020 'until...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 4:26 AM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
Worker walkout causes provider to temporarily shut down services for Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 12:54 AM
Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability provider for Brown County, has closed for 30 days after employees quit over late paychecks.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson raised more than $7 million in second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
