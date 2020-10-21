Still no patients at State Fair Park alternate care COVID-19 facility
Nearly a week after it opened, the state’s alternate care coronavirus facility at State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis has yet to see its first patient. “We have yet to see a patient in the alternate care facility, and are in close contact with hospitals about the use of the facility, […]
Local Musician Aaron Scott Advances on The Voice Joins Team Blake
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 3:52 PM
DOJ ready to enforce voter intimidation laws as in person voting opens
by Raymond Neupert on October 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM
Early voting is now underway across Wisconsin and the Department of Justice says it’s ready to protect voters. Attorney General Josh Kaul says they are going to be watching for voter intimidation during the next two weeks heading into election […]
Local WIAA Regional Tournament Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/21
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM
LGBTQ History Month: Wisconsin has one remaining LGBTQ publication, still dedicated to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM
Wisconsin's LGBTQ media shed light where few others would, a mission that persists with the state's lone standing magazine.
Country USA, Rock USA promoter to declare bankruptcy to refund ticketholders after events...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on October 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM
County USA and Rock USA promoter Hypervibe said Monday it thinks the best method to refund ticketholders of the Oshkosh even is through bankruptcy.
Hale, Russell Claude “Bud” 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM
Despite following the rules, a central Wisconsin assisted living facility found itself...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM
Pride TLC followed all the rules to prevent it, but a staff member still brought COVID-19 into the Weston assisted living facility and nursing home.
HSHS hospitals restrict visitors to limit COVID-19 spread
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 2:06 PM
Visitors will not be allowed at in-patient units at St. Vincent, St. Vincent Children's Hospital, and St. Mary's in Green Bay; St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.
