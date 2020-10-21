Still no patients at State Fair Park alternate care COVID-19 facility

Nearly a week after it opened, the state’s alternate care coronavirus facility at State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis has yet to see its first patient. “We have yet to see a patient in the alternate care facility, and are in close contact with hospitals about the use of the facility, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.