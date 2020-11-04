Still have an absentee ballot? It's not too late to use it in Wisconsin; here's what to do
IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT'S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk's office or dropbox location (if available). You can find your clerk's office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted.
Voters with unsubmitted absentee ballots can still turn them in but should check with local officials about where. Or they can vote in person.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
It's Election Day: Green Bay hits 40,000 votes, 84% of total in Clinton-Trump election of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Here's the latest news as voters go to the polls in the Green Bay area and Brown County in the 2020 election.
-
Still have an absentee ballot? It's not too late to use it in Wisconsin; here's what to do
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Voters with unsubmitted absentee ballots can still turn them in but should check with local officials about where. Or they can vote in person.
-
An amusement park, a bar and museums: Wisconsinites cast their ballots at unusual polling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 12:18 AM
These Wisconsin polling locations aren't your typical schools, gymnasiums or municipal buildings.
-
Live chat: Discuss the 2020 election with the Journal Sentinel's political coverage team
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 12:07 AM
Join the Journal Sentinel's politics coverage team for a live chat to discuss the election and Wisconsin's place in the national political landscape.
-
On Election Day, Wisconsin reports new record of more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Wisconsin's average positivity rate over the last seven days hit 30.8% Tuesday as the state reported more than 50,000 people have active cases of COVID-19.
-
County Reports 10 New Cases of COVID19 Tuesday (11/3) Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM
-
Woman charged in disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz dies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2020 at 8:41 PM
Kathryn M. Friday, 68, was due in court Monday to be sentenced after she was found guilty on counts of obstructing police, perjury and conspiring to commit perjury.
-
Juneau County 4-H Face Covering Station Retired
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM
-
Juneau County Record 53 New COVID19 Cases Since Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM
