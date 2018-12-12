Stevens Point YMCA bans cable news in fitness center

The Stevens Point YMCA is joining a growing group of fitness centers at are banning cable news from their facilities. The Stevens Point Journal reports that the Y has banned channels like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC from its large screen televisions because people were getting disruptive over media coverage of political news. Staffers say […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.