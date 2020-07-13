Stevens Point gets new sculpture piece for Cultural Park

The Cultural Commons in Stevens Point has a new addition as of last week. Mayor Mike Wiza says a 160 pound stone carving from Esteli, Nicaragua was installed in the park, meaning two of the city’s three global partner and sister cities are now represented. “I’m calling it a self-portrait,” said Wiza. “It’s his [artist […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.