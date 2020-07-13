Stevens Point gets new sculpture piece for Cultural Park
The Cultural Commons in Stevens Point has a new addition as of last week. Mayor Mike Wiza says a 160 pound stone carving from Esteli, Nicaragua was installed in the park, meaning two of the city’s three global partner and sister cities are now represented. “I’m calling it a self-portrait,” said Wiza. “It’s his [artist […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Cheese Factory Owner Pleas Guilty and Sentenced to Felony Theft for Stealing More Than...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 3:19 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Michael J. Moran, owner of Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company, pleaded guilty to felony theft from more than 80 farmers in Wood County and was sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of […]
-
Bars and coronavirus don't mix. Will Wisconsin's drinking culture ever be the same?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 2:39 PM
The bar scene Wisconsinites are used to is filled with coronavirus risks: crowds; loud talking and singing; and long stretches of time indoors.
-
Biden is winning the young and the old in Wisconsin. Trump is winning the middle-aged.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM
Despite the stereotype that Donald Trump's political base is "old," the president has drawn negative ratings from seniors in Wisconsin throughout his term.
-
A small-town Wisconsin prosecutor faces a criminal prosecution and accusations that he's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 1:59 PM
An Up North prosecutor is being investigated for a crime and is suspected of still living in Michigan more than 3 years after being elected in Wisconsin.
-
Petition to add a statue of Vel Phillips in front of Capitol gains more than 1,700...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 1:57 PM
Vel Phillips is political trailblazer who was Wisconsin's first African American and female Secretary of State.
-
Wisconsin AG calls for all law enforcement agencies to have body cameras, doesn't back...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 1:54 PM
The Attorney general backed body cameras for all law enforcement agencies in light of renewed calls for the technology.
-
USPS report shows major issues in absentee ballot handling during April elections
by Raymond Neupert on July 13, 2020 at 1:17 PM
A report from the U.S. Postal Service provides details on problems with absentee ballots in the spring election in Wisconsin. Hundreds of absentee ballots never made it to voters or couldn’t be counted because of postmarks. The 17-page report […]
-
Deadline to file 2019 income taxes is July 15th
by Raymond Neupert on July 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM
The deadline to file your 2019 taxes is Wednesday the 15th, and the state revenue department is hoping to give people a hand this year. Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca says that the majority of Wisconsinites will be getting a tax refund this […]
-
