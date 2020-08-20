Steven Avery's fate hangs in the balance as appeals court moves toward ruling; Brendan Dassey's case in limbo
Both Steven Avery’s appeal and the Brendan Dassey request for clemency are awaiting decisions and rulings that could drastically alter their cases.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Pharmacists can give childhood shots
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM
Pharmacists can now give childhood vaccinations this fall, under a new federal directive. The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the order Wednesday.
-
Wisconsin Election Deadlines
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants to make sure voters don't miss deadlines for voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. In a news release Thursday, the WEC said plans are in place for the election on Nov. 3, which will happen in the midst […]
-
DNR Seeks Input On Proposed ATV/UTV And Snowmobile Corridors
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM
A master plan variance to open additional ATV/UTV routes and trails and establish a permanent snowmobile trail within the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area is now available for public comment.
-
La Crosse County receives $250,000 state grant to support construction of new gymnasiums
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM
La Crosse County is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help fund the second phase of a renovation project for a new Boys & Girls Club and community center in Holmen.
-
6th annual DiaperDash 5k run/walk virtual event September 26, 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM
Pregnancy Helpline of Madison is Going the Distance to #EndDiaperNeed. This event consists of a virtual run/walk and an in-person community diaper drive and t-shirt pick-up. Join us at McKee Farms Park in Firtchburg to donate diapers and pick […]
-
Evers to DNC: ‘holy mackerel folks, let’s get to work’
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a pitch for unity, during his brief moment in the virtual spotlight, for Wednesday night’s virtual Democratic National Convention. “What unites us is far, far greater than what unites us. So even though […]
-
Eagles Nest decision: Brown County Board votes to buy supper club site, boost launch fees
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Boat launch fees in Brown County will double in 2021. Costs had held steady since 1999 for use of sites in Green Bay, De Pere and Wrightstown.
-
Georgia-Pacific wants to build massive warehouse for paper products, but neighbors in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Bain Brook Estates homeowners say the distribution center would create traffic dangers. Georgia-Pacific says it wants to be a good neighbor.
-
Steven Avery's fate hangs in the balance as appeals court moves toward ruling; Brendan...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM
Both Steven Avery's appeal and the Brendan Dassey request for clemency are awaiting decisions and rulings that could drastically alter their cases.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.