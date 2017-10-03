Steven Avery's bid for a new trial in Teresa Halbach's murder rejected
Steven Avery, who claims he was framed in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, lost his high-profile bid for a new trial Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
