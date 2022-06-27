Steven Avery moved out of maximum security to medium-security prison in Fox Lake
Police identify estranged Green Bay couple who died in April 25 murder-suicide in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Shooting victims were identified as Melissa "Missy" Lemerond Gray, and estranged husband Walter
'You truly don't know how many people love you': Brandon Colligan's family hopes others...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Brandon Colligan died by suicide, but his brother and stepbrother didn't know he was struggling. Their message: reach out, talk to someone.
Steven Avery moved out of maximum security to medium-security prison in Fox Lake
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM
Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since being convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.
Gov. Tony Evers vows to offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted under the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM
In the shadow of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Democrats gathered in La Crosse for their first in-person convention in three years.
High water and prolonged flooding are changing the ecosystem of the Upper Mississippi...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM
The report, released last week, shows increasingly wetter conditions in the Upper Mississippi over the past few decades.
Green Bay police seek 2 suspects from April 30 homicide; third suspect in custody
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects from an April 30 homicide on the west side.
Wisconsin Republicans are more excited about fall elections than Democrats, an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM
The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.
Kahn, Sheila Ann Age 83 of Hartford & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM
As federal programs lay groundwork for electric vehicles, WisDOT is determining state's...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM
As electric vehicles gain popularity, Wisconsin officials are figuring out their role in advancing the groundwork needed to make them commonplace.
