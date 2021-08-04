Steven Avery lost his latest attempt at an appeal. Here's what could happen next.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejected Avery’s arguments that prosecutors mishandled evidence and his trial attorneys were ineffective.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Prevea Health joins other Wisconsin health care providers requiring employees to be fully...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Prevea Health joined the list of Wisconsin health care providers requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
State employees in Wisconsin will be required to wear masks starting Thursday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 10:01 PM
State employees will have to wear face masks starting Thursday because of a surge in coronavirus cases, Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday.
Answers to your questions on the delta variant, latest COVID rise in Wisconsin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is taking questions from readers and getting them answered by top doctors in Wisconsin.
Bice: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raises big bucks at suburban Milwaukee fundraiser
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM
DeSantis has emerged this year as a Republican rock star and top presidential contender for 2024, crafting an image as a leading Trump acolyte.
Republicans have grown more negative toward Supreme Court, despite its more conservative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 9:58 PM
Despite an expanded 6-3 conservative majority, Republican views of U.S.Supreme Court have grown more negative, poll finds.
'You need to have all those opinions': How embracing diversity and inclusion is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 9:50 PM
The Packers' diversity efforts have accelerated under the leadership of team President and CEO Mark Murphy, according to the first woman named to the executive committee of the board of directors.
Advocate Aurora Health and other health systems to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The moves come as Wisconsin hospitals have seen an increase in patients with severe complications from the delta variant of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 increased to the highest level since late...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM
The number hospitalized increased to 353, up 277 patients from a month ago and the highest level since April 26.
