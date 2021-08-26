Steven Avery asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review his case after the appeals court ruled against him

Steven Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since he was convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment