Steven Avery again denied an appeal in the murder of Teresa Halbach

A Sheboygan County judge has ruled convicted killer Steven Avery hasn’t met the legal burden to get a new trial. Avery is serving life in prison for killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. His attorney had focused on bones turned over to the Halbach family without giving the defense proper notice. Since the bones were […]

