Stemper, Linda G. Age 73 of Adams

Linda G. Stemper, age 73 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Liberty Village in Adams Wisconsin.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at White Creek Cemetery.

Linda was born April 29th, 1948 in Baraboo Wisconsin to Kermit Theodore and Alma Mary (Reuterskiold) Hammond. Linda married Larry J. Stemper on April 6th, 1974 She spent her youth in Wisconsin graduating from Adams Friendship High School in 1966. She spent time living in Germany and Georgia and returned to Wisconsin after the passing of her son.

Linda loved her cats and butterflies. She was outspoken and told it like it was. Linda enjoyed watching her nephew’s races and followed them with great enthusiasm. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good dirty joke. She was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Fan. Linda also loved attending her niece’s and nephew’s sporting events.

Memorials may be directed in Linda’s memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; daughter, Emily; son, Triston; parents: Kermit and Alma; brothers: Vernon Hammond, Wilfred Hammond, and Kenneth Hammond; sister, Kay Theisen; sisters-in-law: Georgiana Hammond and Mary Schmidt and brother-in-law, Ronald Klaus.

Survivors include her brother, Douglas (Jean) Hammond of White Creek, WI; sister, Myrna Klaus of Adams, WI; sister-in-law, Lilah Hammond of Adams, WI; and brother-in-law, Mark Theisen of Montello, WI. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family, her special friend, Karen and her cats: Briscoe and Snowball.

The Family would like to thank Edenbrook Wisconsin Rapids, Liberty Village of Adams, DaVita Kidney Care, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, and Compassus Hospice Care.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







