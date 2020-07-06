Stemper, Emily Anne age 44 of Adams

Emily Anne Stemper, age 44, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home following a lifelong fight with juvenile diabetes.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the White Creek Cemetery. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate.

