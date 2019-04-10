Stekel No-Hits Necedah Cardinals in Hillsboro’s 12-0 Victory in SBC

Hillsboro pitcher Nick Stekel was literally unhittable last night in the Tigers 12-0 Scenic Bluffs conference victory over Necedah. Stekel tossed 5 no hit innings while walking 3 and striking out 5. Stekel said it’s his first no hitter since rec little league. The Tigers were paced offensively by Bronson Borchardt who had 2 hits including a booming double and 3 RBI’s. Stekel also helped his cause at the plate driving in a pair of runs. Hillsboro improves to 3-0 in the Scenic Bluffs conference. Necedah drops to 0-3 in conference play and 0-4 overall.

Source: WRJC.com





