Stekel No-Hits Necedah Cardinals in Hillsboro’s 12-0 Victory in SBC
Hillsboro pitcher Nick Stekel was literally unhittable last night in the Tigers 12-0 Scenic Bluffs conference victory over Necedah. Stekel tossed 5 no hit innings while walking 3 and striking out 5. Stekel said it’s his first no hitter since rec little league. The Tigers were paced offensively by Bronson Borchardt who had 2 hits including a booming double and 3 RBI’s. Stekel also helped his cause at the plate driving in a pair of runs. Hillsboro improves to 3-0 in the Scenic Bluffs conference. Necedah drops to 0-3 in conference play and 0-4 overall.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Newborn dies after found in Marshfield hospital parking lot, tied up in plastic bag; paren...11 hours ago
- Lisa Neubauer concedes Supreme Court race, prepares Appeals Court re-election bid11 hours ago
- Appeals court sides with Gov. Tony Evers' appointments as Senate leader puts off conf...11 hours ago
- New Lisbon Track & Field 1st Place Results from A-F Triangular11 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/911 hours ago
- Stekel No-Hits Necedah Cardinals in Hillsboro’s 12-0 Victory in SBC11 hours ago
- Chris Kroeze to Perform at Wisconsin FFA Convention16 hours ago
- No Legislative Action on Deer Carcass Bill16 hours ago
- Wisconsin Holstein Youth to be Honored at Nationals16 hours ago
- Jim Steineke – Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won't meet17 hours ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...4 days ago
- Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim6 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.