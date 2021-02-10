Stekel, Jaquelin J. “Jackie” Age 81 of Rural Hillsboro
Jacquelin J. “Jackie” Stekel, age 81 years, of rural Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home with her loving family.
She was born at home to Isadore and Irmgard (Schmidt) Miller on April 13, 1939 in the Town of Woodland, Sauk County. She grew up on a farm near Valton, where she attended grade school and then graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1957. She then moved to Hillsboro where she worked at the Dairy Bar and Hillsboro Farmers Coop.
Jacquelin married James Stekel on April 27, 1963 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. This marriage was blessed with 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Jim and Jackie made their home on a farm outside of Hillsboro. Jackie worked with Jim on the farm along with working at Piggly Wiggly, Kickapoo Oil, Wonewoc Farmer’s Mutual Insurance and Round House Express.
She enjoyed her farming life, flower gardens, working with maple syrup and in more recent years watching the birds and squirrels, peacocks and other outside activity around the farm. Jackie also enjoyed working on genealogy and her collection of angels.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Anthony (Renae) Stekel, Marjorie (Gary) Beckwith, Richard Stekel and Carol (Russell) Lankey; grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Bomkamp, Tyler Lankey (Elizabeth Eberle), Justin Lankey and Mitchael Beckwith (Samantha Hora); great grandchildren, Liam Lankey, Aria, Clara and LaTisha Bomkamp; sister, Corrine (Ray) Mislivecek; brother, Louis (Sally) Miller; brothers-in-law, Don Lamke and John Hickey; Jim’s siblings and in-laws, Caroline Stekel, Velma (Bob) Hora, JoAnn (Bill) Filler, Ellen (Jerry) Stark, Rita (Paul) Harris and Jerome Stekel along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; sisters, Mildred Molitor, Lorrain Lamke and Lois Hickey; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Jennie Stekel; brothers-in-law, Paul Stekel and Rodney Molitor; nephew, David Molitor and a special young lady, Lesa Holloway.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Mount Tabor. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
The family wishes to express Thanks to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care and support.
The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
