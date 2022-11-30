Steinmetz, Cecil Alfred Age 76 of Elroy

Cecil Alfred Steinmetz, age 76, of Elroy, Wl, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born February 20, 1946 to Keith and Charlotte (Alderman) Steinmetz. He was named after the doctor who delivered him at home. Cecil grew up in the La Farge area. He joined the U.S. Army in 1963, where he learned how to run heavy equipment.

He was united in marriage on December 20, 1978 to Brenda Jensen.

He worked for Arthur Overgaard in 1969 and later for Milestone Materials, a division of Mathy Construction. Cecil joined the Operating Engineer Local 139 Union in 1969, where he was a member for 53 years.

Cecil was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he had a strong faith in the Lord, knowing that the Holy Scriptures were the inspired Word of God.

Cecil enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great­grandchildren. He spent time with his boys racing and building demolition derby cars. He went on many mission trips where they built houses and helped with disaster relief among many other things to help others. Cecil had an ear for listening to what was important to others.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda and his five sons, Jimmy (Trish), Donald (Mary), Timothy (Jenny), TJ and Jacob (Tracy). He was also survived by his grandchildren, James Steinmetz, Justin Steinmetz, Olivia Gorn, Savanna (Adam) Johnson, Brianna Steinmetz (Austin), Julianna Steinmetz (Cameron), Brooklynn Steinmetz, Sierra Steinmetz, Uria Estes, Annastasia Steinmetz and Grace Steinmetz; many great-grandchildren; his brothers, Russell Steinmetz and Duane (Deb) Steinmetz; sisters-in-laws, Rita Steinmetz, Debbie Martin, Barb (Ron) Miller, Becky (Dave) Darrow, Laura (Mark) Kouba and Teresa (Daryl) Archer; many nieces and nephews and ex-wife Linda Steinmetz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Myra Murphy, Sharon Jacobson, Dennis, Jeanette Gaul, Lester and Clifford; in-laws, Fred and Louise Jensen and sister-in-law, Debbie Steinmetz.

A Memorial Service, followed by military rites will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Dr. Wesley and Rev. Elizabeth Jacob officiating. A time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home. Following the service, a luncheon and a Celebration of Cecil’s Life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

