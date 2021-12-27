Steiner, Beverly (Bev) F. Age 80 of Mauston
Beverly (Bev) F. Steiner, 80, of Mauston was called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beverly lived her entire life in Mauston.
She was one of ten children, born on September 15, 1941, to William and Bessie (Carver) Voigt. She loved growing up in a large family because there was always something going on, someone to play with, or some sort of entertainment occurring. She and her siblings played outside all day if they weren’t helping their parents out with chores. Some of Beverly’s happiest memories included large family gatherings, especially Christmas time because it was a time spent with family.
She graduated from Mauston High School in 1959. She met her husband, Jerry, at a country barn dance in October and married him the following May 7, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They were married for 54 years before Jerry’s passing in 2014. Together they raised six children on a small farm in Lindina Township. Beverly loved cooking, gardening, sewing, and making sure that her children knew all about Jesus. She was a devoted mother and only went to work outside of the home after her youngest was almost ready for school.
In addition to her six children, Beverly’s pride and joy were her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-children (number 13 due soon). She was excited that she was able to be an active participant in her grandchildren’s lives. She maintained strong relationships with all her children and grandchildren and looked forward to her weekly phone call updates.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Doug) Nedza, Charlee (Greg) Sarnow, Theresa (James) Dick, Stacy (Lance) Ottman, and Kimberly (Lance) Lankford, son Jerry (Allison) Steiner, and AFS son Charlie Carels from Brussels, Belgium; grandchildren, Noah, Jon, Jamie, Hannah, Katie, Jennifer, Sarah, Bethany, Grace, Annabelle, August, Thomas, and William; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Anna, Sophia, Lincoln, Beau, Emma, Alexander, Andrew,Wallace, Abby, Theodore, and Lily. She is further survived by her sister Bertha and brothers Bruce, Boyd (Jeannie), and Barry (Marcia).
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30th from 10:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. A mass of
Christian burial will follow at the church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Mauston, WI.
The family requests that face coverings be worn.
The family is being assisted by Crandall Funeral Home. Please visit www.crandallfuneral.com to give online condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
