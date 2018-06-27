Steineke wants to move forward with I-41 expansion

A Republican state lawmaker wants to move forward with an expansion of I-41 in the Fox Cities. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Vandenbroek) is talking about the stretch from Highway 15 in Grand Chute to Highway J in Kaukauna. It’s currently two lanes in each direction. Steinke says it’s about time for the expansion, […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.