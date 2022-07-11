Steineke to resign from Assembly this month

A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauana) announced in January that he won’t seek reelection. Steineke released a statement on Monday that he’ll resign on July 27th, rather than serve out the rest of his term. He said it makes sense to move on with […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.