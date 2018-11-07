Steil win keeps Ryan seat in GOP hands

The winner of Wisconsin’s first Congressional District race is another Janesville Republican. Bryan Steil came out ahead with 54.6 percent of the votes. Democrat Randy Bryce earned 42.4 percent of votes, and Independent Ken Yorgan trailed with just 3.1 percent of votes. Steil is a University of Wisconsin Regent who previously worked for House Speaker […]

