Steffen, Janice M. Age 89 of Elroy

Janice M. Steffen, 89, of Elroy, passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2023.

She was born April 29, 1933 to Walter and Lora (Jewell) Scott in Mauston, Wisconsin. She grew up in New Lisbon. Janice was united in marriage to LeRoy A. Steffen Sr. at the United Brethren Church in Elroy. She worked in the kitchens of Edgewood Nursing Home and then the Elroy Schools. Janice also farmed with her husband and worked in, and supported many of his business.

Janice loved feeding and watching the many birds she attracted to her feeders. She was very close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and was as involved as she possibly could be. She was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Janice was a well-known social butterfly, she made her rounds of weekly drawings, shake-a-days, and coffee clutches. She was even able to get some family trips in, going to Belgium, Tennessee, Vegas, Colorado, and more.

Janice is survived by her five children Dale Steffen Sr. of Elroy, Deborah (Steven) Hellmich of St, Charles, IL, LeRoy Steffen Jr. of Elroy, Duane Steffen Sr. of Mauston, and DeLinda (Marcus) Campbell of Wonewoc; 11 grandchildren Dale Steffen Jr., Andy (Rebbecca) Steffen, Jason Hellmich, Adam (Jena) Burns, Malissia (Tom) Stainsby, LeeAnn (Mike) Johnson, Duane Steffen Jr., Keith (Samantha) Campbell, Justina Conde, Amanda Steffen, and Patrick Campbell; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Gilbert “Arnold” (Janet) Steffen; three sisters-in-law Leah Bright, Lucy Scott, and Shirley Winkleman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, a grandson Scott Allen Steffen, two great-grandchildren Preston Phillip Frye and Payton Sage Campbell, and three brothers Junior Scott, Robert “Duane” Scott, and Richard Scott.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For online information please go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







