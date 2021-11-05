Steen, Ronald D. Age 74 of Necedah

Ronald D. Steen, age 74, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.