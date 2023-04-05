Stebbins-Hintz and Krings voted onto Wisconsin Rapids School Board, other election results
Here are the results for the 2023 spring election for Wisconsin Rapids City Council and school board and Wood County judge.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush-money case, lashes out at NY prosecutor...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan to 34 felony counts on the first criminal charges against a former president.
-
Wisconsin schools with Native mascots show 'disregard for the personhood of America's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM
State and national tribal leaders this week sent a letter to the 26 school districts in Wisconsin that still use Native American mascots or logos.
-
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
-
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
-
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
-
Sister Bay tie is among the spring election results in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Village and town government seats were up for election, while referendums were on the ballot in the Gibraltar and Washington Island school districts
-
Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million referendum, saving teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:43 AM
Here are election results for the Ashwaubenon School District's operational referendum.
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
-
Laura McCoy keeps Green Bay School Board seat; incumbents lose seats in other local races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:01 AM
Here are election results for school boards in Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere and Pulaski.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.