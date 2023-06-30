Stay safe and sane with fireworks this weekend, says DNR

Be safe and sane with your 4th of July fireworks this weekend. Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist Catherine Koele says you should take simple steps to keep yourself and the environment safe. “Concrete or gravel areas, have a water source, do it during the evening for sure. Because you know, the humidity comes […] Source: WRN.com







