Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 2,000 for the first time

For the first time since the start of the global pandemic, there are more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association updates its dashboard of COVID-19 data daily, and as of Monday afternoon it showed 2,003 patients being treated for the virus, with 396 in ICUs. The state Department of Health […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.