State’s projected revenues are down

Wisconsin tax collections are projected to come in lower than expected. That means Governor Tony Evers and state lawmakers will have less money to work with as they hash out the state budget over the coming months. The Legislature’s non-partisan budget office announced Wednesday that projected new revenues through mid-2021 will about $1.8 billion. That’s […]

