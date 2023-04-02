State's newest brewery from Wisconsin Brewing Company found its home in a ballpark
Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, home to the Lake Country DockHounds, now has its own brewery and a brewmaster who, after 45 years of making beer, continues to experiment.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Arguments in abortion lawsuit at the center of Wisconsin's Supreme Court race begin in May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM
Oral arguments in a lawsuit filed and authorized nearly a year ago by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers begin May 4.
April bail referendums: What they're about, who supports them and who could be most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM
If they pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
These Wisconsin police and fire departments prank social media followers on April Fools'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM
They include color changes, a firefighting zeppelin and a unique vacation rental.
Wisconsin House delegation seeks 50% bump in money to cover Milwaukee's security costs...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Wisconsin officials are asking the federal government for an extra $25 million in security funds ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
As Wisconsin braced for tornadoes, Republicans text 'Wisconsin voter alert' complete with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Voters received the text messages with the video around 2 p.m. on Friday as areas of southern Wisconsin were placed under tornado watches.
Business group pulls pro-Kelly Supreme Court ads featuring a rape victim's case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 9:18 PM
The victim at the center of the rape case depicted in the ads said the broadcasts retraumatized her and were inaccurate.
